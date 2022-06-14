STANDING in a 700-metre queue to buy croissants on a wintry Saturday morning may seem like cold comfort but you'd be way out of line - so-to-speak.
They aren't just any croissants.
The queue isn't just anywhere in the world.
They are Lune croissants in the heart of the foodie capital of Australia, Melbourne.
If you're still not rushing to join the queue, let me tell you more.
Lune croissants have been billed as possibly the best in the world.
Excusez-moi, France!
In 2016 the New York Times ran an article titled, Is the World's Best Croissant Made in Australia?
The publication referred to Lune's hugely popular croissanterie, which opened in Elwood a decade ago by Kate Reid, a one-time Formula One aerodynamicist.
Later it moved to a warehouse in Fitzroy (complete with kilometre-long queues snaking around the block) before it added the CBD store (cue queues) and finally opened an outlet in Brisbane. A Sydney store is coming to Darlinghurst early next year.
Four years ago I booked the Lune Lab experience at the Fitzroy bakery for a girls' weekend.
Seated at a private bar overlooking "The Cube" - Lune's climate controlled raw pastry kitchen - we were served a three-course menu; the signature traditional croissant, followed by an experimental savoury pastry and dessert.
It was a pastry flight with endless coffee and a show to boot.
The croissants were superb! Buttery layers of flaky pastry.
The escargot-escargot was endlessly fascinating as was the delicious dessert.
When we left the bakery after the 90-minute experience, the number of patrons waiting outside stretched for miles.
Seeing the lengthy queue for Lune Croissanterie on Russell Street on Saturday morning reminded me how willing Melbournians are to line up for quality food. Rain, hail or shine!
Pre-COVID-19, patrons happily queued for as long as it took to secure a seat at Flinders Lane Asian street food-style restaurant Chin Chin.
You couldn't book.
Chin Chin's fresh take on South East Asian dishes was always worth the wait.
Now, you actually can book but it will take a while for it to sink in as diners still queue until all hours.
Other eateries cleverly carve up their sittings to maximise covers.
Popular CBD Indian restaurant Daughter In Law offers Curry In A Hurry at 5pm daily for those who need to wrap up dinner in less than one hour and 15 minutes.
This suits theatregoers, families with young children and impatient patrons alike.
While the unauthentic Indian dishes are sublime, the place is worth it for the pumping retro playlist alone.
Think Ra Ra Rasputin and 99 Luftballons.
Anyone travelling with teens or tweens will be well-versed in their never-ending appetite for bubble tea (Taiwanese drink blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls).
The queue for Gong Cha on Swanston Street on Friday and Saturday nights was long to say the least.
Luckily, the man balancing a crystal ball on his head and juggling while he waited for his bubble tea order made the time fly by.
On Saturday morning, we left that Lune queue after five minutes.
With an 11-year-old in tow and a wind chill factor of minus 11, we made a beeline for a cosy Italian favourite haunt on Little Collins Street, Caffe E Torta.
We settled in a little booth and finally ordered our second flat white of the day.
Luckily, it was worth the wait!
