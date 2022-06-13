Colourful business and racing identity Allan Endresz has paid tribute to his wife Joy after she lost her battle with cancer at the weekend.
Mrs Endresz passed away surrounded by her family at their Albury home on Sunday.
"It is with immense sadness and heavy heart that I announce the passing today of my beautiful and courageous wife, Joy," Endresz said.
"Our family is devastated but seek solace in the knowledge that Joy is now pain free and taking her rightful place in heaven.
"Our love for Joy holds no bounds."
Her death came less than 24 hours after the Endresz-owned Alligator Blood produced a stirring win in the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap at Eagle Farm.
"Joy's 'never give up' fighting spirit carried Alligator Blood to his remarkable victory in the Stradbroke Handicap. Before she passed away, she wanted to know if her 'Al' had won," Endresz said.
Trainer Gai Waterhouse had said in the lead up to the race that her desire to win with Alligator Blood was partly as a tribute to Mrs Endresz, who had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.
