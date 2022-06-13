The Border Mail
Call to put forward 'heroes' for 2022 Australian Mental Health Prize

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
June 13 2022 - 5:30pm
MORE TO BE DONE: Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Committee co-chair and previous prize winner Professor Allan Fels is calling on individuals and organisations to nominate a mental health hero in their community.

Border and North East communities are being asked to shine a light on local mental health heroes by putting them forward for the Australian Mental Health Prize.

