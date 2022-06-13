Border and North East communities are being asked to shine a light on local mental health heroes by putting them forward for the Australian Mental Health Prize.
Nominations open today for the annual prize, which seeks to recognise the important and ground-breaking work everyday Australians are carrying out for mental health.
Advertisement
Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Committee co-chair Lucy Brogden said there was little doubt the past few years had been some of the most challenging in recent history.
"Yet many inspiring Australians have shown true leadership in supporting good mental health and the prevention and treatment of mental illness, in areas such as advocacy, research or community service," Ms Brogden said.
"We want people across the country to nominate these heroes so that we can acknowledge their important work."
Co-chair and previous prize winner Professor Allan Fels wants both individual members of the public and organisations to nominate those who are making an incredible difference.
"Australia has produced some astoundingly effective mental health initiatives and programs," Professor Fels said.
"Recognising this work will help to keep mental health on the national agenda and support good mental health in this country."
Professor Fels said that while a lot had been achieved and was in progress for mental health, there was much more to be done.
For the first time, the prestigious prize has expanded to include nominations across four categories:
The Australian Mental Health Prize was established in 2016 by UNSW Sydney.
In its inaugural year, Albury's Annette Baker was chosen as a finalist for her tireless work to support those bereaved by suicide and the establishment of the Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice, now in its 10th year.
Nominators need to answer three questions about the nominee's contribution to mental health and how it is making an impact - entries close August 1 with winners announced in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.