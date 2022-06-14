Emergency services have responded to a number of explosions from behind a retail complex on Wangaratta's main road, which is believed to be the camp of a number of people experiencing homelessness.
At about noon Tuesday, four fire trucks rushed to the Supercheap Auto on Tone Road in Wangaratta, where firefighters extinguished the campsite.
A nearby witness said there were at least four tents set up behind the shop and the people living there would plug their appliances into the back of Supercheap's switchboard.
Wangaratta resident Shane Hack said he was in the shop at the time of the first explosion.
"We heard a dull bang and next minute the staff in the shop came through and said 'everyone needs to get out, we think there was an exploding gas bottle'," he said.
"We came outside and saw a huge plume of smoke coming out.
"I was concerned, I wanted to get my son away from it in case it exploded, and it was enough of a concern that they evacuated all of the shops."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
