The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Fire near homeless tent camp behind Wangaratta's Supercheap Auto

Mark Jesser
Victoria Ellis
By Mark Jesser, and Victoria Ellis
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services have responded to a number of explosions from behind a retail complex on Wangaratta's main road, which is believed to be the camp of a number of people experiencing homelessness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.