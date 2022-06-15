17
The Australian Keith Urban and Shania Twain Tribute Show, Beer Deluxe Albury, 7pm
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Montgomery Church, Barnawartha Hall, 7.30pm
Tony Smith, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
Dallas Alice, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
18
Winter Bites Festival - Kasey Chambers + Charlie Collins, Adelong Showgrounds, noon
Albury Gang Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, 1.30pm and 7.30pm
Elysian Fields, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
The Beatlez Tribute Show, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Sydney Miller, Orange Orange and Toby Mobbs, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth, 8.30pm
Take It Easy featuring Mell Hall, Beer Deluxe Albury, 9pm
24
Trash Test Dummies, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
James Oswald, The Bended Elbow, Albury, 8.30pm
Kev Haggerty, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
25
The Lion King Jr, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7pm
The Best of Akmal, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Headroom, Sodens Hotel, 9pm
Pepita Emmerichs and Friends, Tanswell's Hotel, Beechworth
JULY
9
Margaret Fulton The Musical, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
