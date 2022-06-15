Member for Kooyong Monique Ryan, member for Curtin Kate Chaney and staffers for member for Goldstein Zoe Daniel visited to discuss organising an office, staff and constituents.
Ms Chaney welcomed the mentorship.
"It's been fantastic and really great to hear from someone who's done this successfully, how you retain your connection with community, through running an electoral office," she said.
Ms Ryan said former member for Indi Cathy McGowan was a "godmother" of the independent movement, but Dr Haines was the "current leader of the pack".
"We're all benefiting from her experience and knowledge," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
