The Border Mail

Churning through the memories of wartime hardships | Then and Now

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga Historical Society
June 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIT OF BUTTER: During the war Mavis Chapple kept her own and other families in butter. Working in the dairy by day, she churned all the butter by hand, night after night.

As told by Mavis Chapple in 2001.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.