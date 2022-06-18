Now is the time to think about your future tax strategies | Talking Tax

If you are intending to make purchases prior to end of financial year, most small business tax saving strategies involve spending money to claim tax deductions, so it's important to consider your cash flow. Fortunately, due to the aftermath of COVID-19, temporary rules have been introduced to assist businesses with their taxes. One such rule allows taxpayers to write off the full value of purchases installed and ready for use in the 2022 and 2023 financial years. This is referred to as the 'temporary full expensing' rule. If your revenue is less than $5 billion, you can immediately deduct the full cost of eligible depreciating assets as well as the cost of improvements to an existing asset if these have been installed ready for use during the 2022 or 2023 financial years.