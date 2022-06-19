The Border Mail
Investing when you don't know what your ultimater goal is

By Paul Clitheroe
June 19 2022 - 3:59am
Investing when you don't know what your ultimate goal is

For some of us, investing is a means to a clear end. For others, the end game can be a little fuzzy. But the basics of how to invest are still much the same.

