Wodonga policeman suspended without pay, charged, after investigation

A long-serving Wodonga policeman will face court on Tuesday following an internal investigation.
The family violence detective has been stood down without pay after allegedly breaching a court order.
The 51-year-old leading senior constable was investigated by a specialist unit which examines alleged family violence and sex offence matters involving Victoria Police employees.
A police spokeswoman said the officer would face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
