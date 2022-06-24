The Border Mail

The retail business empire of Thomas Hodges Mate | Then and Now

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:53am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LANDMARK: Mate's 1884 store on the corner of Hume and Townsend Streets in the late 1800s, not very different from how it looks in 2022.

In 1850, Thomas Hodges Mate came to Albury, a small border town with a population of just a couple of hundred.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.