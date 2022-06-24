Unpredictable weather didn't stop anglers heading to the water

G'day, fishos.
Another mixed bag weather-wise this week, but it seems there were enough dry bits for a few fishos to be able to get out for a go.
Dartmouth Dam (95 per cent): Fished well again last weekend, with the Albury Angling Club members enjoying themselves over a couple of days and landing plenty.
Dan Poynter managed to win the cup this year, closely followed by his uncle, Kevin Poynter.
A total of 64 trout were weighed in, with many more caught that didn't make it to the scales. A variety of techniques were used, Gudgeons, flicking plastics and hardbodies, trolling, they all produced fish, so Dart is well worth a visit.
Hume Dam (94.2 per cent): Is now officially shaping up well for the trout trolling season.
There's no official season for trout on the Hume but there has been quite a few caught in the past week or so, so let's call that the start of the season.
The bite usually just keeps improving until it peaks around September/October, then falls away as the water warms up.
There seems to be quite a few around the 35 to 45cm mark at the moment, but there has also been a couple of very nice looking 500mm fish caught too.
Let's hope it's not long before we see a few more of those 600 to 700s that have been poking about for the past couple of seasons.
Good old Tassies, trolled on top, seems to be the go, but, as we all know, those old reliable McGraths also take their fair share of trout and give you a better chance of a solid reddie, yella or cod at the same time. We've also got one customer doing very well trolling small "spoons"; he's caught eight nice fish in three trips so far.
The reddies look like they're going to go right through winter again too, with a few good bags reported again this week. Same old story by the looks of it, with bait, vibes, blades and plastics all catching fish and plenty of 300mm plus fish about.
Cod and yellas are also showing up occasionally, particularly for those trolling hardbodies, and now we're over the hump, with the winter solstice last Tuesday, we can expect those sunlight hours to increase fractionally and days to get warmer too. Might be a while before we notice it; I'm just trying to be as optimistic as possible.
Murray below Hume: has dropped but is still running hard, making it hard to keep a cray net on the bottom, with one customer coming up with the simple solution of using half a brick in his nets to help stop them moving about!
The crays have been patchy by all reports, but I'm thinking popular reserves etc. aren't prime possies.
With the river up, I'd be getting away from those areas, and I don't think you'd have to travel far either as the river's normally not navigable at this time of year. Surely, once you've travelled a kilometre or so, you'd be craying areas that haven't had much pressure. There are still a few nice cod coming from the Murray as well, so well worth a try for those while you're there.
The Murrumbidgee: is similar too, running hard and trying to make it difficult to run those cray nets. Cod fishing's been reasonable up that way too, with at least one that we know of over the metre mark caught this week on a surface lure.
Blowering (98.5 per cent): Is a bit of a destination for a few trout fishos at the moment.
There has been a decent number of solid fish being trolled and spun from the bank up the top end of the dam, mainly on Tassies.
There's an occasional big cod, reddie and yella still poking about too but a bit of room for improvement on that scene.
Talbingo: Got a mention last week and gets another one this week because there have been decent numbers of solid trout coming in.
It's fishing as well as it has for years, apparently, and sounds like it's fishing as well as any other lake you'd care to mention at this point in time.
Most fish are being caught on top on the good old Tassies again, particularly pink, but a reasonable number are also falling to the lead line/Tassie combo.
Eucumbene (40.65 per cent): has been reasonable, with bank and boat fishos doing ok.
It seems angling from the bank with worms or power bait is going ok, while most success on the troll seems to be when fishing around the banks in about the 3-to-4-metre mark, then getting out a tad deeper and running small bodied deep divers such as McGraths and Halco "Crazy Deeps".
It's pretty much the same story on Jindabyne (90.26 per cent).
Good luck this week if you're heading out. Send your photos to 0475 953 605.
