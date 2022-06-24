The Border Mail

Unpredictable weather didn't stop anglers heading to the water

By Russell Mason, Compleat Angler
June 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLID CATCH: Leif Wikman with a solid trout from the Eucumbene River spawning run. Photo: SUPPLIED

G'day, fishos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.