It's fair to say the phrase 'free time' is not in Molly Goldsworthy's vocabulary.
The 22-year-old's week goes something like this: netball training with Wodonga Raiders on Tuesday, kick-to-kick and running sessions with sister Zarlie on Wednesday, football training with Lavington Panthers on Thursday followed by a dash to Albury United soccer training, then games for all three clubs over the weekend.
Advertisement
Not to mention Goldsworthy has just started working as a nurse for Albury Wodonga Health.
But she wouldn't have it any other way and her form in all three codes suggests she's striking the right balance.
Goldsworthy, with 18 league goals to her name, has helped Albury United open up a six-point lead at the top of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association with 11 wins and a draw from their 12 games so far.
"I'm a very competitive person so winning is very important to me," Goldsworthy said.
"Sometimes that can be my downfall because I get very focused on winning, so if we're not playing well, I've got to keep focused and make sure I'm being positive around the players so we're not going to drag the team down.
"But at the end of the day, we're going to win at all costs.
"I've seen the standard that we can play out so when we do play not to that standard, it can be frustrating.
"Some people might say it's only local club soccer but at the end of the day we're playing because we enjoy it and we want to win.
"We want to play the best football that we can so I'm going to make sure that that's happening and I'm going to keep everyone accountable.
"They'll thank me later when we're holding the cup!"
United have already plundered 108 goals but Goldsworthy insists she'll only start counting her stats when the season's done.
"I've taken a different approach this year," she said.
"I've just been focusing on my fitness because I feel like the last couple of seasons I've only focused on the goals and it's really got to my head when you miss a few or don't score any.
"If I focus on other things, the goals will come, but I'm really happy with the way I'm playing.
"I'm playing as a team player this year and I would 100 percent pass it off to someone else in the box if they were free and I knew I couldn't shoot.
Advertisement
"Playing that way has been really rewarding."
On the netball court, Goldsworthy is the oldest player in a Raiders side which has won four of 11 games in the Ovens and Murray A-grade.
Having moved across from North Albury, she's loving life at Birallee Park.
"It's really exciting," Goldsworthy said.
"Everyone at Wodonga Raiders is so genuine and they're really understanding with my work schedule and other sports.
"Even though we've only had four wins, we've matched it to every single team this year.
Advertisement
"But there might just be a couple of minutes when we drop off and that's where the good teams are good because they capitalise. We look at that as a learning experience.
"It's good coming up against experienced shooters because they're full of knowledge, so I have to adapt my game every week. I'm changing my defending style to suit the shooter which can be a little bit hard but it's good because it challenges me."
Having a younger sister who looks destined to play in the AFLW has seen Goldsworthy add a third string to her bow in the form of Aussie Rules.
"Zarlie was playing and I would just go down to the oval with her," Goldsworthy said.
"I just kept kicking it out to her, I started enjoying it, and then suddenly she was teaching me how to kick and I was like 'oh, this is something I could do, something different, change the dynamic up a bit.'
Advertisement
"I started this year with Lavington Panthers, and it's really enjoyable, especially when soccer and netball are non-contact sports.
"It's definitely different but I'm really enjoying it.
"I thrive off the physicality, I love it. It definitely makes me play better when my opposition's trying some argy-bargy and trying to tackle me.
"It just fires me up a bit. I really like it and it makes me play better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.