Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

JULY
1
Advertisement
Tempo, The Cube Wodonga, 6.30pm
3 of a Kind, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Kartoon, SS&A Albury, 9pm
2
Tempo, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 2pm
Human Nature, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Two Man Banned, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Alexi Cola Duo, SS&A Albury, 9pm
3
Human Nature, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm
7
Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Gretta Miller, Church Street Hotel, 7pm
8
Taktile Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
9
Amy Shark, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
Advertisement
Margaret Fulton The Musical, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
10
Amy Shark, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
12
Xavier Rudd, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Advertisement
15
Syndicate, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
16
Lucy Wise, Yackandandah Courthouse, 7.30pm
Blue Dog Cruisers, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
20
Advertisement
Rebel, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
22
Regular Boys, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
23
The Sapphires, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
Renato Grancieri Trio, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Advertisement
27
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
28
Erth's Prehistoric World, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
29
Rattler, The Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Advertisement
30
Overtime, The Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
Email gig listings to: jodie.bruton@bordermail.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.