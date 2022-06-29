Community connection is central to the Border's celebrations for NAIDOC Week, which kicks off on Sunday.
Organisers say the theme for this year's event, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! has been incorporated into the range of activities being held.
Co-chair of the region's NAIDOC committee Johnny Murray said people would experience the First Nations culture at its best.
"The week is about understanding the history behind NAIDOC," he said. "It's about the people coming together as one to learn, listen and grow together.
"We're coming back bigger and stronger after a pause during COVID.
"Our First Nation community in Albury-Wodonga is strong and proud.
"We all love coming together over NAIDOC to celebrate our culture.
"Elders have carried the flame for many years, so it's time for us to give back to them and give them power and strength and to empower our young people."
The events program, July 3-10, includes the launch of the Ovens and Murray Football and Netball League's Indigenous round at Albury's Canvas Eatery on Tuesday.
On Wednesday there will be a screening of an Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter documentary at Albury Entertainment Centre while a photographic exhibition at Wodonga TAFE takes place on Friday.
The official opening of Gateway Island's Cultural Sculpture Walk on Saturday, July 9, leads into the main community event from 11.30am to 4pm, also at Gateway Lakes the same day.
This showpiece will have a range of entertainment on the main stage, including musician Dallas Woods and traditional dance groups.
Other attractions include weaving, along with children's activities and a smoking ceremony.
"Our last main event attracted thousands of people over the day, and we know this year's event will do the same," Mr Murray said.
Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service's Brittany Wright said the week would reconnect people to their culture.
"I'm a proud Indigenous woman and very excited to gather again," Ms Wright said.
"It's a great celebration in our community and the largest event of the year."
The week was a time to reflect on and recognise the rich culture, history and achievement that was "fundamental for this country's identity".
Deputy chair of the NADIOC committee Josh Quinn said the week was about gathering with friends and family.
"There are a lot of people in the area who want to get involved," he said.
"It's about getting together to have fun."
