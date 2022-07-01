A Sydney-based disability housing provider has extended its reach into Albury for the first time due to the significant community need.
Good Housing, a registered specialist disability accommodation provider, will build accommodation for five people with disabilities on Nagle Road in Lavington, while disability service provider Northcott will operate the homes.
Advertisement
Good Housing co-founder Antony Anisse said that the company had decided to build in Albury due to local demand.
"We've always had a desire to build new homes in regional areas," he said.
"Fortunately with the collaboration that we do have with Northcott, they were were able to identity that there was a strong need for purpose-built accommodation.
"As well as the data provided by NDIS, it suggests there is a need."
The homes will cater to five residents and will include design features to ensure the accommodation is fully accessible, robust and cater to high physical support needs, while still being aesthetically appealing.
There will be three one-bedroom villas and a two-bedroom house.
Northcott chief operation officer Andrew Kew said there was demand for disability housing across the state, but it was great for Albury residents to be able to stay in their home region, close to family while still having independence. "It's meeting the local needs, it's important that our customers remain part of the community and are part of the community just like you or I and we can go to the local shops and interact with our friends, it's also important that it's creating jobs for staff as well," he said.
Mr Kew expected up to 20 staff would work at the new site, which was in a central suburban location, close to amenities and not in a location where residents would be separated from the community.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said it was important to have such accommodation opportunities in regional centres likes Albury.
"To know they (Good Housing) have been based in Sydney, but they now need to go to regional centres and to make Albury their first point of call is really important for our community," he said. "For a lot for families who have lived experience of disability, to have these here in Albury, to have it embedded in the community as well, is another big part.
"We need to be able to provide for families.
"There is an absolute need to have good, well-designed houses for those living with disabilities."
Construction of the housing is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.