Northcott chief operation officer Andrew Kew said there was demand for disability housing across the state, but it was great for Albury residents to be able to stay in their home region, close to family while still having independence. "It's meeting the local needs, it's important that our customers remain part of the community and are part of the community just like you or I and we can go to the local shops and interact with our friends, it's also important that it's creating jobs for staff as well," he said.