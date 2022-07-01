Man lowered from roof of Lavington building site by firefighters

A man has been safely removed from the top of a Lavington roof during a delicate rescue operation.
The man, aged in his 60s, was working on top of the Condon Place house when he felt pain in his hip about 11am on Friday.
He required assistance from firefighters and the Albury and Border Rescue Squad.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the man was placed into the boom lift of a fire truck and lowered to the ground.
He was taken to Albury hospital.
An Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said the man didn't have any major injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
