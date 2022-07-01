The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Man lowered from roof of Lavington building site by firefighters

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOWERED: The man had to be taken down from the roof in the boom of a fire truck. Picture: ALBURY AND BORDER RESCUE SQUAD

A man has been safely removed from the top of a Lavington roof during a delicate rescue operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.