DO you steer clear of plastics where you can?
Are you reasonable at recycling?
Advertisement
Are you unreal - banana peel at putting the food scraps into the compost bin?
Like me, you probably thought you scored well at all of the above until you took the Pesky Plastics Quiz online ahead of Plastic Free July.
While I refuse plastic straws, avoid some pre-packed fruit, vegetables, meat and fish and rarely buy bottled soft drinks or water, the next category tripped me up.
I buy spices, nuts and grains in packages (Australian-made but in small amounts). Not bulk.
I buy washing powder in a box. Not bulk.
I use handwash liquids in plastic containers. Not bar soaps.
However, I take my own reusable shopping bags, make nude food lunchboxes, store leftovers in containers instead of plastic wrap and avoid bin liners (despite the annoying mess and ultimately, bad smell!).
When the recycling bin and red bin are collected fortnightly, the former is almost overflowing and the latter is about one-quarter full.
The weekly compost/green bin is overflowing in summer and basically empty in winter when we're too lazy to garden.
We collect any soft plastics to put in the REDcycle bins now at most major supermarket chains.
But I'm still absolutely rubbish at remembering my takeaway coffee cup around town.
We can always do better.
What started as a little grassroots movement in Western Australia in 2011, Plastic Free July has grown into a global phenomenon. During Plastic Free July millions of people around the world this year pledge to be more aware of their plastic use and "choose to refuse".
It's also worth asking if you really need a plastic bag. You don't need a plastic bag for a bunch of bananas!
Seven out of eight Australian states and territories have committed to ban single-use plastics with many categories coming into effect in NSW this month and in Victoria next year.
Here's what we can do to make a difference in Plastic Free July:
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.