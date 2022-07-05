Follow the three Rs (reduce, reuse and recycle). Reduce what you buy. Before you make a purchase, ask yourself if you actually need it or if you can repurpose other items that you already have. Shopping for secondhand clothing and products helps contribute to less waste. Reuse plastic items as much as possible or donate to a secondhand store. Recycle correctly, and choose to buy recycled products to close the loop.

Bring your own cup. You can easily avoid takeaway coffee cups by bringing along your own reusable alternative. If you forget your reusable alternative and don't have time to dine-in, consider going without. It might not be easy, but will probably mean you never forget again!

Buy fruit and vegetables without plastic wrap. Look out for loose fruit and vegetables in your local grocery store, or head to a farmers' market or organic store. It's also worth asking if you really need a plastic bag. You don't need a plastic bag for a bunch of bananas!

Avoid bottled water. Not buying single-use plastic water bottles is as simple as carrying your own reusable alternative.



Choose to refuse pre-packaged meat, fish and deli products, particularly those sold on polystyrene trays. Shop around for a local butcher, fishmonger or deli-counter who sell unpackaged items. Take your own reusable container when you go shopping.

