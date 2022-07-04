A man was arrested at Corowa on Sunday in relation to fraud, stealing and traffic offences.
Police located a Milwaukee-branded wrench, batteries and charger on the accused and suspect they have been unlawfully obtained.
Anyone who recognises the items is asked to contact Corowa Police on 02 6932 2899.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
