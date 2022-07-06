Ladder: First (11-1)
Run home: Tallangatta, Rutherglen, Chiltern, Beechworth, Yackandandah, Barnawartha
How it may unfold: The Hawks have a testing run home with matches against four of the top-six sides. Their round 15 clash against Chiltern is set to decide flag favouritism after the Swans prevailed in a four point thriller earlier in the season. The first weekend off during the finals series looms as a massive advantage with little separating the two sides. The Hawks are still missing prized recruit Connor Newnham with a knee injury who remains on track to return before finals.
Predicted finish: Second (16-2)
Finals: Runner-up
Player they can't afford to lose: NIck Beattie - The Hawks reigning best and fairest winner had a slow start to the season after nursing a finger injury. Has been back to his best over the past month and almost impossible to beat one-on-one.
Barton medal fancy: Josh Hicks - Ball magnet for the Hawks who also has the ability to push forward and hurt the opposition on the scoreboard.
Ladder: Second (10-2)
Run home: Yackandandah, Wahgunyah, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Rutherglen, Tallangatta, Thurgoona
How it may unfold: The Swans have a friendly draw to finish the season with their top-of-the-table clash against the Hawks the only match against a top-five side. The stakes will be high against the Hawks with the winner to have an iron-fisted grip on the minor premiership. The Swans will finish with a superior percentage to the Hawks if both sides are locked on the same amount of points at the end of the home and away season.
Predicted finish: Minor premier (16-2)
Finals: Premier
Player they can't afford to lose: Ethan Boxall - has booted 59 goals and it would be a major surprise if he didn't notch his 100 goal milestone at some point. Boxall is quick, strong overhead and a classy finisher which makes him a nightmare to match-up on.
Barton medal fancy: Scott Meyer - the experienced big man has had another stellar season and would be favourite to take out the Swans' best and fairest.
Ladder: Third (9-3)
Run home: Mitta United, Wodonga Saints, Barnawartha, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Wahgunyah, Dederang-Mt Beauty
How it may unfold: The Bushrangers look destined to fight out the remainder of the season with Barnawartha for third spot and the coveted double chance during the finals series. A lot will hinge on the round 15 clash with Barnawartha. If the Bushrangers can topple the Tigers for a second time they will be almost guaranteed to finish in third spot.
Predicted finish: Third (14-4)
Finals: Third
Player they can't afford to lose: Kayde Surrey - the Bushies Mr Fixit who can play back or forward and doesn't know how to play a bad game.
Barton medal fancy: Campbell Fendyk - has been a revelation in the midfield for the Bushrangers and one of the driving forces behind their lofty standing.
Ladder: Fourth (9-3)
Run home: Thurgoona, Yackandandah, Beechworth, Dederang-Mt Beauty, Rutherglen, Kiewa-Sandy Creek
How it may unfold: The Tigers have been the worst hit of the finals contenders by key injuries but to their credit remain a top-three contender. Simply must beat Beechworth in round 15 to have any hope of a top-three finish.
Predicted finish: Fourth (13-5)
Finals: Fourth
Player they can't afford to lose: Adam Elias - the big Tiger has returned from a knee injury in good form and will have a big say in how far his side progresses during the finals series.
Barton medal fancy: Tom Anson - has been ultra consistent for the Tigers and most importantly played nearly every match while some of his star team-mates copped season-ending injuries.
Ladder: Fifth (7-5)
Run home: Chiltern, Barnawartha, Mitta United, Thurgoona, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Rutherglen
How it may unfold: Dederang-Mt Beauty rammed a nail into the Roos' finals coffin last round who now need a minor miracle to play a part in the September action. They must win five of their last six remaining matches to have any hope of making the top-five. A task that looks beyond them on exposed form. The one point loss to Thurgoona in round six could be the loss that haunts the Roos the most.
Predicted finish: Sixth (10-8)
Player they can't afford to lose: Ben McIntosh - McIntosh didn't play against the Bulldogs with a foot injury which proved costly for the Roos.
Barton medal fancy: Ben McIntosh - is the Roos best player when injury free.
Ladder: Sixth (7-5)
Run home: Wahgunyah, Tallangatta, Wodonga Saints, Barnawartha, Mitta United, Beechworth
How it may unfold: The Bombers took a giant stride towards securing a finals berth after proving too strong for Yackandandah last round. With a much friendlier draw than the Roos to finish the season - fifth spot is theirs to lose. The Bombers also have the luxury of playing Wahgunyah and Wodonga Saints again which means the Roos can't rely on percentage to scrape inside the top-five.
Predicted finish: Fifth (11-7)
Player they can't afford to lose: Nick Hynes - the Bombers rely heavily on Hynes to kick a winning score. The challenge for Hynes is to have a bigger impact against sides inside the top-five for the remainder of the season.
Barton medal fancy: Elliott Powell - Powell oozes class and obviously could be still playing at a much higher standard than the Tallangatta and district league.
