How it may unfold: The Swans have a friendly draw to finish the season with their top-of-the-table clash against the Hawks the only match against a top-five side. The stakes will be high against the Hawks with the winner to have an iron-fisted grip on the minor premiership. The Swans will finish with a superior percentage to the Hawks if both sides are locked on the same amount of points at the end of the home and away season.