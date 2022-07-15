BED 10 | BATH 10 | CAR 5
Aesthetically pleasing upon arrival both internally and externally, these five free-standing apartments are sure to impress.
Each apartment offers luxurious, modern and low-maintenance living all on one title and set on a very generous 2789-square-metre allotment.
The apartments are being sold fully furnished and are styled with quality furnishings and appliances throughout. They also offer a neutral colour palette making them easy to customise with artwork.
"This property offers instant appeal to investors and would make a great addition to a current expanding portfolio," selling agent Stephanie Pearson said.
"It will receive a strong income stream from the current holiday accommodation arrangement with a strong current occupancy rate.
"It also has the potential to receive strong rental yield, if converted to long term with a rental estimate of $450 to $500 per week, per apartment, furnished."
Each apartment offers an outside deck, parking space and solar system.
Inside there are two bedrooms both with built-in robes and ensuite.
The kitchen is well-equipped and spacious featuring quality appliances and ample storage.
Stay comfortable in all season conditions with split system heating and cooling systems fitted to each bedroom as well as the living room.
"All the hard work has been done for you," selling agent Hayley Muggivan said.
"This is a completely unique set-and-forget opportunity.
"Perfectly positioned, instantly appealing and low maintenance.
"You will notice that one of the five apartments has a slightly different floor plan to the others.
"This apartment caters to people with a disability and provides wheelchair access, wider entry ways and is equipped with larger bathrooms facilities, making Yalandra apartments that little bit more unique."
Located a stone's throw away from Albury's central business district but offering complete peace and tranquillity by being a touch secluded.
This property is close to many walking trails, the Murray River and Wodonga Wetlands.
"Explore these apartments first hand, by contacting our agency and arranging your own private inspection, you are sure to be impressed," Hayley said.
