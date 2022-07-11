The Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod returns with a packed schedule of dance, speech and drama and music performances between July 20 and August 13.
The competition will be held at the Albury Entertainment Centre, with the full program available now.
Secretary Margaret Gavrilovic was surprised by the number of registrations so far.
She said this had dropped from previous years, but people definitely were still interested in the competition.
"I feel fear plays a huge factor, but we are just waiting and hoping that maybe next year it will pick up," she said. "The competitors have had two years of preparing pieces for the sections, and each time it's fallen through."
President Rad Gavrilovic said he was looking forward to welcoming back new and old competitors.
"Last year was a heartbreak with everything closing eight days before we were meant to start, and all the effort that was put into the show, it was disappointing when we couldn't go ahead," he said.
The committee is calling on more volunteers to help support the dance, music and speech and drama disciplines.
Coordinator for highland dance Deanne Burr said the performers were keen to get on stage.
"It's going to be amazing," Ms Burr said. "For most of them performing is their sport, this is what they do, and it's important for them to continue to have that opportunity.
"It's going to be a bit of a reunion, some families have been coming for the past 15 years.
"There's a continuity of the dance teachers and families, and what makes it extra special is for people to be able to perform after years of practice. People can be confident knowing the competition will go ahead this year."
