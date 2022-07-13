Increased social media exposure and the use of drone footage has attracted people to an empty Lake Mulwala in their droves.
The popular summer water skiing location has proven it can still impress in the colder months, with hardly a drop in it.
Advertisement
Yarrawonga Mulwala Visitor Information Centre team leader Helen Copland said this year's lowering to tackle the Egeria water weed had brought a new type of visitor in.
"I think in 2002, we had a huge influx through here, but back in those days, social media wasn't really a thing. We had to really beat the drum in the traditional media to get people to come up," she said.
"It was great in 2018 when it was drained, but this year it's slightly different and I think the drone photography has been the twist.
"It's people and visitors themselves that are also part of and participating in advertising as to how eerie and awesome it is. A lot of our locals have also been hanging around bringing their own families up and just enjoying the freedom of movement."
Goulburn Murray Water storage services general manager Martina Cusack said next autumn will provide a good indication on the success of the lake drainage.
"In the next week or so the water will start coming back in," she said. "The river is running as it would with no weir at the moment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.