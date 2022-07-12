Trainer Donna Scott ended a frustrating run of near misses after landing a winning double at Albury on Tuesday.
The stable had five winners and 17 placegetters from its past 42 runners leading into yesterday's meeting.
Scott started the meeting with another placing after Aunt Bridge finished runner-up in the opening race.
Clever Art handed Scott her first win on the card in the $25,000 Maiden Plate, (1175m) with jockey Simon Miller aboard.
Having only her second career start, Clever Art atoned for a narrow defeat on debut at Wangaratta earlier this month.
Clever Art ($2.20-fav) didn't appear to be travelling at the top of the straight but found another gear at the 200m mark to career away for a convincing win by more than four lengths.
Scott is hopeful the three-year-old filly can form part of the stable's assault on next year's Country Championships.
"I've got a lot of time for the filly and I think she is a nice horse in the making," Scott said.
"It was good to get that win on the board.
"She was still a little bit green today and still does a bit wrong.
"I was a little bit worried that she was off the bridle when they turned for home.
"But that's the most pleasing thing about her, I think she is going to be a much better horse next preparation.
"She is still immature but was still able to do what she did today and put her rivals away and there's a lot of upside to her.
"I will see how she pulls-up before deciding what we do next but there is that race next year called the Country Championships that us local trainer's all aspire to win.
"I think she will definitely run a strong 1400m so we will head in that direction."
Galaxy Force completed the double after he scored a longshot victory in the $25,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1175m).
Galaxy Force ($17) benefitted from the 4kg claim of stable apprentice Coriah Keatings who notched the second win of her short career.
The six-year-old gelding surged to the front over the final furlong and showed plenty of fight over the concluding stages to stave off the challenge of Little Miss Grace by more than half-a-length.
Scott was thrilled to hand Keatings her second win with the fledging hoop putting in the hard yards around the stable.
"It's pleasing to see Coriah get some reward for effort," Scott said.
"We took the blinkers off the past couple of starts because the horse wasn't quite ready and whacked them back on today.
"I didn't think it was going to be quite as strong a race as it was.
"Getting the weight relief made a big difference as well."
