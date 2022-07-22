Unique offering in a very central location

BED 1 | BATH 1 | CAR 0
Positioned in an extremely central location in this historical gold mining town, St Marks presents as an amazing residential renovation opportunity.
With beautiful granite walls and high-pitched roof it will make a striking impression on any visitor.
"Its exterior with the granite bricks is very attractive and again unique to the era, and the size of the land gives a good amount of room to add a modern renovation," selling agent Mark Boehm said.
"There's just so many great features and foundations to create a truly exceptional residence, unlike any other.
"Apart from the common traits that make it a church building - the windows, the high pitched roof - the age and place in the town's history add even more richness to the property.
"To be able to build so close to the main street is also a huge attribute."
The land is quite spacious at 911-square-metres and positioned with the Catholic church grounds to the rear and the council offices on one side with a doctor's practice on the other, the property is in a prime location.
The property is zoned for residential living and with some creativity and imagination this could become one of the most striking central properties in this popular town.
"The chance of a property like this coming up is so incredibly rare," selling agent Mark Boehm said.
"It's a big job to renovate an old building, but if you've got even an inkling you think you could do it, you've got to take a look, because there won't be many opportunities like this again.
"The payoff of having such a unique building to call home would be truly special."
St Mark's is the former Lutheran Church of Yackandandah, and prior to that the Church was originally the Wesleyan Methodist Church and first opened in 1861.
This property is sure to interest anyone who enjoys history according to Mark.
"The idea of living in a renovated church is a charming prospect to many," Mark said.
"Experienced renovators and entrepreneurs would see this as an exciting opportunity to design a dream home for themselves, or turn it into an accommodation destination.
"I think a lot of people in town will be watching closely to see what the successful purchaser will do with it."
