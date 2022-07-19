Going Dutch: "Going Dutch" taps into the idea that Holland has the custom of people of all genders being treated as equals. Therefore when two people go out and have a meal together, both of them pay equally, i.e., they split the bill or "Go Dutch". This works well if most diners spend roughly the same on the night out. Otherwise, it might even out over several dinners. I have an annual family trip to Melbourne, where we always divide the dinner bill evenly despite the fact the kids spend less. Over the years, the kids all grow up and will eventually drink us under the table. Either way, the teens are not paying their own bills now.

The Banker: Let's just say, I never put up my hand to be the banker in Monopoly but everyone has that one friend who does. If your group wants to pay individually for what they've eaten and drank, it's handy to have someone at the table who can add up and handle everyone's cash and change. My Book Club has one and dining out in numbers is a cinch for us wordsmiths.

Plastic fantastic: If someone in the group wants to put the whole bill on their credit card for the points, it's down to the other diners to cough up in cash. (See above for the benefits of having a numbers person at the table.)

Crowd pleasers: Choose restaurants that offer a big variety of shared dishes. Think Asian banquets, Spanish tapas or a Mexican feast. Everyone can have their fill and splitting the bill will be a much easier pill to swallow.

Happy app: Some restaurants - particularly since the global pandemic - offer ordering and pre-payment by an app or QR code. This simplifies everything. It also allows for a quick getaway at the end of the meal if you're doing dinner and a show.