The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Trust opens applications for 2022 Give500 community funding

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Albury's Winter Solstice documentary.

Three stand-out community projects will be chosen for the Border Trust's collective giving grants in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.