Three stand-out community projects will be chosen for the Border Trust's collective giving grants in 2022.
Applications yesterday opened for the Give500 funds that focus on community wellbeing this year.
Applications will be shortlisted to "three outstanding projects by the Give500 committee", with the successful recipient chosen by donors at the Pitch Night in November 2022.
The successful recipient will be awarded an $18,000 grant with two runners-up to both receive $3000 to support their program or organisational capacity.
Organisations are encouraged to visit bordertrust.org.au for guidelines and an online application form.
Grant co-ordinator Michael Salter said there was "so much to be gained by connecting donors in a meaningful way to the issues that exist in our local region".
"The Give500 2022 Grant is made possible through the generous donations of local people and businesses."
Expressions of interest close August 12.
