National Mental Health Commission to visit Albury for Connections2022 forum

By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 20 2022 - 7:30am
HAVE YOUR SAY: National Mental Health Commission CEO Christine Morgan will be in Albury on Thursday, July 21, to lead a community conversation on mental health.

Border residents are being asked to add their voices to a community conversation about mental health and suicide prevention at Albury on Thursday.

