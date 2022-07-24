Parents left Wodonga boy with 60 injuries, judge says system failed

Two parents have received lengthy jail terms after a boy was left with 60 injuries to every part of his body, including his genitals, following multiple assaults.
County Court Judge John Carmody said the child protection system failed the young boy, leaving him with lifelong issues.
Concerns had first been raised by child protection staff in Wodonga in October, 2017, after a reported assault by the boy's biological father against his daughter.
Those claims were unsubstantiated, but led to the Wodonga boy being placed in his mother's care despite her previously abandoning him.
She took him to Melbourne in late 2017 and started a relationship with a new man.
At that point, his life took a "dramatic and unfortunate turn".
"There were injuries on every limb of his body and almost every part of his head and torso," Judge Carmody said of the offending, which occurred in November, 2017, to March, 2018.
"His injuries included bruises, some of which were patterned, scars, abrasions, and healing wounds.
"The physical injuries were substantial and protracted in the context of a four-year-old boy.
"The injuries also resulted in an ongoing psychological and developmental impact on (the boy) that is substantial and protracted."
He lost significant weight with his bones clearly visible and was later diagnosed with PTSD symptoms.
The offending was uncovered by police on March 19, 2018, after a home visit.
His injuries and physical condition were so bad, he was taken to hospital the same day by his grandfather, who was "horrified" when he saw the boy.
Others broke down in tears when the saw his injuries.
Dr Trusha Brys said the four-year-old had "very extensive injuries to every limb and almost every plain of his head and torso".
She said it was the worst injuries she had seen in her 17 years treating children and most, if not all, of the 60 injuries were deliberate.
The mother sought to minimise her role in the assaults but was recorded on a phone intercept saying "no baby should look like that".
"That's my baby," she said.
"I gave birth to him.
"He was in my care.
"I failed to protect him."
She had initially blamed the injuries on her son being clumsy and falling over a lot.
The boy has physically recovered but is mentally scarred.
Judge Carmody said "DHHS placed (the boy) in harm's way", leading to "terrible lifelong consequences for that little boy".
"This is a very sad and tragic case that could have resulted in a dreadful tragedy occurring," he said.
"We, as a community, must stand up for young and vulnerable children like (the boy) or we as a community will reap a very bitter harvest."
The step-father has priors for assault related matters in Wangaratta and Wodonga and was jailed for at least four-and-a-half years, and the boy's mother for two-and-a-half years.
