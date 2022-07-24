The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Parents left Wodonga boy with 60 injuries, judge says system failed

By Wodonga Court
July 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parents left Wodonga boy with 60 injuries, judge says system failed

Two parents have received lengthy jail terms after a boy was left with 60 injuries to every part of his body, including his genitals, following multiple assaults.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.