Uniquely designed offering luxury living

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Offering the ultimate in modern family living, 18 Grandview Terrace is a stunning piece of award-winning architecture, a testament to the architect David Boyle.
Situated on a 1,002-square-metre parcel of land with elevated views across Eastern View Estate towards Mungabareena. Clever design and window positioning overlooks neighbouring homes to showcase the green treetops and hillscape beyond.
Formal living areas, including the central hub of the home, the kitchen and family room, are located upstairs.
The main living area is finished with exposed beams and Murray pine flooring.
The second living space has built-in seating ideal for a multitude of uses including home theatre, games room or further extension to the main living thanks to the large sliding-door access.
The kitchen has been tastefully modernised with thick-cut white stone benches, soft-close two Pac cabinetry, gas cooking, double oven and a generous island bench.
The main bedroom with ensuite and bedrooms two and three are on the upper floor along with a family bathroom.
An undercover deck and barbecue area plus second deck taking advantage of the northerly sun round off the upstairs living.
Downstairs plays host to a more leisurely aspect of the residence. A third living area opens to the deck area and pool space.
The generously-proportioned study overlooks the pool while the fourth bedroom and fifth bedrooms are serviced by another bathroom.
The pool is surrounded by a large deck and offers a retractable shade cloth.
"A statement to the architectural design, the clever positioning of the pool ensures it's a feature year-round," selling agent Nicholas Clark said.
"Tiered gardens along with stunning ornamental displays and water feature encase the home and provide a tranquil private escape."
The garage offers three car spaces, a workshop, combustion fire and an underground cellar or additional storage space.
"Having featured on the cover of the 2008 edition of Houses Magazine and winning the 2007 Dulux Colour Awards for residential exterior, the home is uniquely designed with a high attention to detail," Nicholas said.
"A long list of inclusions to long to mention will leave you appreciating when inspected."
