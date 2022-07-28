A STORE owner, Lions stalwart, Corowa councillor and saviour of Albury's Martin's bus company has been remembered as "kind-hearted" and "a very just person".
Lionel Gillman, 85, died on Monday at Albury hospital after ongoing ill health.
Advertisement
Fellow Lion, Albury solicitor David Skinner, joined Mr Gillman in forming the District 210V6 Foundation in 1996 to help with donations to those in distress.
They were the inaugural treasurer and secretary with Mr Gillman maintaining the former post until July 2021.
Mr Skinner said the former Lions district governor "was dedicated, conscientious, kind-hearted and a good friend".
Many on the Border will know Mr Gillman as a bus driver and he was integral in ensuring Martin's flourished after the death of its chief Frank Martin, 44, in 1984.
Appointed general manger in 1985, Mr Martin's son David said there was "no doubt" Mr Gillman saved the business from collapse.
"He was a great mentor because I was only 16 at the time and had just started working in the business," Mr Martin said.
"The company was under a fair bit of financial pressure, it was struggling a bit, and Lionel with his business prowess turned it around."
Mr Martin said Mr Gillman respected all staff no matter their level.
"I think he was a very fair and a very just person," Mr Martin said.
"He hated injustice and he tried to do the best by employees as well as the company."
Mr Gillman was on Corowa Council from 1983-1991.
Fellow councillor Gary Poidevin said Mr Gillman ended his time on council after being criticised for supporting a motion exploring the idea of Corowa hosting an incinerator for toxic waste.
He said Mr Gillman was unfairly the target of threats and "he was a really good citizen of Corowa".
Mr Gillman started his working career as an electrician and ran appliance stores in Corowa and Rutherglen, with a customer once trading in a vintage car for a television.
Advertisement
With a wedding in Wangaratta, Mr Gillman was married to Marion, a nurse, for 49 years until her death in 2012 and they had two sons Kent and Peter.
Kent died last year and Mr Gillman is survived by Peter and three grandchildren Claire, Mia and Todd.
His funeral will be held next Tuesday at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Corowa with a Martin's bus to be parked outside.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.