The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yes Unlimited's $3m redevelopment plan for Betty's Place women's refuge

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING BETTY'S BETTER: Betty's Place programs manager (adults and families team) Kira Pace with Yes Unlimited CEO Di Glover - the organisation is calling on the community to join its campaign. Picture: MARK JESSER

Specialist homelessness agency Yes Unlimited has announced a $3 million-plus redevelopment plan for Albury women's refuge Betty's Place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.