In 2021 there were 404 incidents of domestic and family violence responded to by police in the Albury Local Government Area.

NSW Recorded Crime Statistics (2017 to 2021) shows a 9.3 per cent increase in domestic violence assault.

This ranks Albury 22nd in the state out of 128 NSW LGAs.

Figures are skewed by the fact many women do not report violence and are unrepresented in the data.

A Case for Change: Betty's Place (October 2021 final report) notes women and children escaping domestic and family violence make up approximately half of the clients seeking support from specialist homelessness services.

It cites from the Family Violence: Cross Border Issues and Solutions Forum (facilitated by Latrobe University), which highlighted that Albury-Wodonga experiences 'significant disadvantage' and rates of domestic and family violence in both cities exceed state averages.

Further it notes Albury recorded a more than 30 per cent increase in domestic violence incidents in 2020.

According to Glover & Park (2021), there were more than 1040 domestic and family violence referrals by police to the Albury region's Women Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service in the previous six months.