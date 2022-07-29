Six things to do on the Border July 30 - 31

They say the only thing pets do wrong is they don't live as long as us, but here's your chance to immortalise them! Book a place in this paint and sip event, then email through your favourite pet photos. All pet photos are pre-sketched for you, so all you need to do is rock up dip into the paints and dig into the eats. The class is based at a beginner's level so bring along some pals along for a fun session of painting fun, good food and drinks at menu prices.