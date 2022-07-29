Six things to do on the Border July 30 - 31

PAINT DATE
Paint your pet, The Pickled Sisters Cafe, Rutherglen, Sunday, July 31, 2pm - 5.30pm
Advertisement
They say the only thing pets do wrong is they don't live as long as us, but here's your chance to immortalise them! Book a place in this paint and sip event, then email through your favourite pet photos. All pet photos are pre-sketched for you, so all you need to do is rock up dip into the paints and dig into the eats. The class is based at a beginner's level so bring along some pals along for a fun session of painting fun, good food and drinks at menu prices.
WINE TIME
Barrel Perfection Winery Tour, Buller Wines, Rutherglen, Saturday, July 30, 11.30am
Winery walkabout may be over for this year, but if you missed all the fun, this tour might be for you. Treat yourself and enjoy a guided tour of Buller Wines' century old winery. Along the way you'll get to taste premium muscats straight from the barrel! The Queenscliff Art Prize Exhibition will also be on display at Buller Wines, so check that out too. The art prize is a unique outdoor art exhibition where a selection of 40 curated artworks by Australian artists will be exhibited until December.
DANCE TRANCE
Take It Easy ft: Tigerlily, Beer Deluxe, Albury, Saturday, July 30, from 9pm
Australia's number one female DJ is on the Border this weekend! Tigerlily has earned a reputation for having one of the most electrifying shows around while making the music to match. Think pop, electronic, house, hip hop and rave/trance music combined - it's sure to get you jumping on the dance floor. Online ticket sales have sold out, but there are still tickets for sale at the door, so get down early to make sure you get in.
SKATE MATE
Roller Disco, Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre, Sunday, July 31, 12pm - 2pm
Nothing screams family fun like a roller disco! Get your skates on (or hire them there), then tease your hair and find your brightest eye-shadows, lipstick and legwarmers - this is gonna be a good time! Show off your skating skills (or lack thereof) to some funky tunes.
LIVE JIVE
The Smith & Western Jury, Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Sunday, July 31, 3pm - 5pm
Nothing beats live music, so come along to hear these Melbourne country and western darlings celebrate the release of their new single 'Sweet Love' with a free show! The song is said to be their most delicate and heart-swelling to date, but what do you think?
ARTY PARTY
'Collectively' exhibition, GIGS Art Gallery, Lincoln Causeway, Saturday, July 30, 10am - 4pm
Advertisement
If you have not yet seen 'Collectively', which is the annual GIGS members exhibition, this is your last chance. There's a variety of works and mediums from different Border creators on show, so go be impressed by our local talent!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.