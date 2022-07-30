Luke Gestier showed his class with a bag of seven goals as Holbrook eased to a 69-point victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The Giants booted the first goal at Walbundrie but conceded the next 11 as the second-placed Brookers underlined their grand final potential with a display of total dominance either side of half-time.
Holbrook have now beaten top-six opposition in four of their last five games - losing the other to flag favourites Osborne - while a second loss in three outings for the Giants has dropped them to sixth.
"In the first quarter, they dished it up to us," Brookers coach Matt Sharp said.
"They were probably kicking with a three-goal breeze but they also played some good, smart footy.
"They were chipping the ball and we weren't defending hard enough.
"They were outnumbering us at the contest and we were lucky to go in at that position (only four points down).
"In the second quarter we turned things around, were a lot more accountable, did the basics well and executed which allowed us to build scoreboard pressure.
"After half-time, we did enough to get through the game and it was a good four-quarter contest against them.
"I'm very pleased the way it played out."
Gestier missed two set shots early in the second before his metronomic left boot started to fire.
He had four goals by the end of the quarter, with Michael Rampal, Kolby Heiner-Hennessy and AB Mackinlay also hitting the scoreboard while the Giants didn't even register a behind.
The margin had blown out to 40 points by the main break and with Holbrook now hitting their targets with ease, it was one-way traffic for long spells.
One particularly slick move was finished off by the impressive Andrew Wettenhall before Jack Duck finally stemmed the tide with a goal at the other end midway through the third quarter.
Corey McCarthy, superb off half-back and looking like he'd never been away, covered every blade of grass and got himself forward to boot two goals in the final quarter, during which two majors from teenager Nathan Wardius helped ensure a more even passage of play.
A rare Brian Lieschke goal was greeted with the biggest cheer of the day but the damage had long since been done and it was fitting that Gestier completed the scoring with his seventh late on as it finished 18.6 (114) to 6.9 (45).
"He's on fire," Sharp said.
"He gets criticised pretty hard if he doesn't kick as many goals as people think but this year he's really brought a new weapon to his game.
"He's got repeat efforts and his hands, as you've seen today, are sticky as ever."
