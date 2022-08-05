Ultimate lifestyle property in Koetong

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 10
Introducing the picturesque property known as "Lazy Acres" spanning eight hectares of freehold land accompanied by a further 12.4 hectares of crown agricultural and water leaseholds.
This beautiful and spacious property is sure to appeal to a range of buyers according to selling agent Silviya Saric.
"Those looking for a lifestyle tree change, those who love animals especially horses and those who want to run a hobby farm with some sheep or cattle," Silviya said.
"It is situated in a wonderful greenbelt surrounded by natural and plantation forest far away enough from civilisation to enjoy nature and yet close enough to all amenities upon requirement.
"The property has great shedding and infrastructure for animals including an under-cover vet area while the home is surrounded by gorgeous cottage gardens and native shrubs.
"There's also low running costs due to solar, gravity water-fed from the natural spring creek running along the edge of the property."
The large comfortable farmhouse is surrounded by established English gardens.
Inside there are three bedrooms plus a study, a large country timber kitchen with six burner gas cooktop, electric oven and dishwasher, spacious lounge and a full bathroom with a spa bath.
Comfort is assured with a combustion wood heater in the lounge room and split systems in all the bedrooms and the main living room.
Outdoors there's a north-facing deck adjacent to a ten-seater swim spa, a large covered entertainment area and outdoor ensuite.
An 11 kilowatt solar system with 28 panels help to reduce power costs.
The property is currently set up as a horse stud with the ability to run cattle.
There are 11 paddocks with gravity-fed water troughs from the permanent spring-fed creek which runs the length of the property.
Features include three large water tanks, a stallion yard, under-cover vet area with lights and power, stables, a large barn with indoor stables lights and power, a hay shed, custom-built bird aviary and cattle yards with easy-access to the adjacent bush land over the creek.
Lazy Acres is situated between the townships of Tallangatta and Corryong, and a comfortable one-hour drive to Albury/Wodonga.
