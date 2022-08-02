A SECOND consecutive Independent bid for the seat of Benambra will be made by Jacqui Hawkins at this year's Victorian election.
The Baranduda resident announced on Wednesday morning in Wodonga's Junction Place that she would re-contest the electorate held by Liberal Party member Bill Tilley.
"I'm committed to ensuring people in our community have their voices heard, and their needs and priorities represented without party politics getting in the way," Ms Hawkins said.
"As I announce my candidacy today, I commit to putting our community first in everything I do throughout this campaign, and should I be elected to the Victorian Parliament."
In 2018, Ms Hawkins 16.14 per cent of the primary votes, behind Labor on 18.02 and Mr Tilley on 39.86.
Ms Hawkins believes she can add to her tally this time, given the familiarity built up over that campaign and subsequently.
After the 2018 election, Ms Hawkins spent time as a political adviser to Independent Mildura MP Ali Cupper and has recently worked in a bushfire recovery role in the North East.
"What I've heard in communities across Benambra is that the bushfires and the pandemic have taken their toll on individuals, families, businesses and communities," Ms Hawkins said.
"Community members that I've spoken to have talked about their need for accessible and high quality health and mental health facilities, their difficulties coping with the cost of living and the stresses of the local housing market, and the connections between work, childcare and education.
"It's very clear that there is a dire need for a new hospital for our community, and this is a real priority of mine.
"These are the areas on which I'll be focusing my attention during this campaign."
