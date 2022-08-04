The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indi MP Helen Haines delighted majority of parliament supports amendments she put up for climate change bill

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 4 2022 - 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captured: Member for Indi Helen Haines in a selfie taken in her lounge room following the passing of the climate change bill on Thursday. Picture: TWITTER

WATCHING from her lounge room 400 kilometres away, Indi MP Helen Haines had a significant win on climate change legislation in Canberra on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.