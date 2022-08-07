Working together key to preventing disease in livestock | Vet Talk

With the current exotic disease threats to Victoria and Australia, you may be wondering whether Agriculture Victoria has already been on the lookout for diseases, such as foot and mouth disease.
During the past 12 months across the northern region of Victoria, Agriculture Victoria has overseen the investigation of 194 emergency animal disease exclusions.
One hundred and one of these were associated either with the recent outbreak of Japanese encephalitis, or surveillance to demonstrate Australia's freedom from Transmissible spongiform encephalopathy ' (Mad Cow Disease).
However, there were another 93 investigations in which 16 different emergency animal diseases were excluded, including those with which Australia is most concerned.
On at least a dozen occasions, there was sufficient concern for Agriculture Victoria's staff to personally courier samples to the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness (ACDP) in Geelong to help ensure a rapid diagnosis.
During those investigations, in addition to Japanese encephalitis, an outbreak of anthrax was identified, as were some diseases unusual to Victoria.
This included an outbreak of Bovine ephemeral fever (three-day sickness).
Most of these investigations have occurred through the Victorian Significant Disease Investigation (SDI) Program, in which private veterinary practitioners carry out a subsidised disease investigation.
Disease conditions which are eligible for a subsidised disease investigation include those in which there are:
Payment of subsidies is conditional on approval being given by Agriculture Victoria.
Early detection of emerging or exotic diseases is key to their effective management.
When there is a genuine suspicion of an exotic or emergency disease, Agriculture Victoria will undertake the disease investigation and cover the full cost of the investigation.
In summary, early detection of new or exotic diseases depends on farmers, private vets and the government working together:
If you suspect an exotic or emergency disease, please contact your local veterinarian, Agriculture Victoria Veterinary or Animal Health Officer, or in NSW your Local Land Service, or the Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
