Ryan's Hotel, on the south-west corner of Dean and Olive streets, was originally known as the Market Hotel. In June 1878, Fanny Brady protested the refusal of her license application for the hotel, pointing out that she, a widow with a family to support, had been refused a license while an Albury alderman had been granted a license for a new hotel in Townsend Street. The application was re-heard the following month and the first license for the Market Hotel was granted to Fanny Brady in July 1878.