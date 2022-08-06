Ryan's Hotel, on the south-west corner of Dean and Olive streets, was originally known as the Market Hotel. In June 1878, Fanny Brady protested the refusal of her license application for the hotel, pointing out that she, a widow with a family to support, had been refused a license while an Albury alderman had been granted a license for a new hotel in Townsend Street. The application was re-heard the following month and the first license for the Market Hotel was granted to Fanny Brady in July 1878.
In September 1895, the Albury Banner noted that Patrick Fagan had taken over the hotel lease. The hotel had just been rebuilt for Fanny Douglas (she had remarried) and "is now a fine two-storey building, replete with all the latest appliances for the efficient working of the business, and for the comfort of visitors".
A verandah was added in 1898, built by local builder Ernest Sharpe to a design by local architects Gordon and Gordon. The Albury Banner describing it as "another striking improvement to the future Federal City".
Thomas Ryan, well-known and popular in Albury, became licensee in August 1901. Ryan had been captain of the Albury Volunteer Fire Brigade since 1890 and continued in that position until Albury had its own professional firemen in 1916.
Tom Ryan died in December 1928 and was followed as publican by his sons Reg and Les.
The hotel was still officially known as the Market Hotel and it was not until December 1937 that permission was granted for the name of the hotel to change to Ryan's Hotel.
In 1937, it was announced that the Ryan brothers were to rebuild the hotel in an art deco style. In March 1938, the new hotel reopened, built at the cost of 20,000 pounds (about $1.9 million in 2022 money). An advertisement in the Border Morning Mail boasted a "luxuriously furnished lounge, first-class accommodation, excellent cuisine, hot and cold water throughout and lock-up garages". The building also included several shops, both in Dean Street and between the hotel and Hoyts Theatre in Olive Street
The hotel was purchased in April 1948 by Ansett Airways. A spokesman for Ansett's was quoted: "It will be one of the finest hotels between Melbourne and Sydney when we are finished with it". Harry Bennett took over the license from Les Ryan. Albury lost a well-loved building in 1977 when the hotel was demolished to make way for shops.
