Building was much-loved by residents of the city | Then and Now

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
August 6 2022 - 5:00am
HOTELS: Top; the 1895 building, Ryan's Market Hotel in 1903. Bottom; Ryan's Hotel in 1963 as many locals will remember it, the art deco style building of 1938.

Ryan's Hotel, on the south-west corner of Dean and Olive streets, was originally known as the Market Hotel. In June 1878, Fanny Brady protested the refusal of her license application for the hotel, pointing out that she, a widow with a family to support, had been refused a license while an Albury alderman had been granted a license for a new hotel in Townsend Street. The application was re-heard the following month and the first license for the Market Hotel was granted to Fanny Brady in July 1878.

