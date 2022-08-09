Australia is going to need all hobby beekeepers to step up | Living Lightly

Most are not aware that beekeeping is quite regulated now for both hobbyists and commercial apiarists, due to the long list of pests and diseases that have already found their way here, coupled with the huge increase of hobby beekeepers. I can't stress enough how important it is for backyard beekeepers to register their hive/s with their State Authority: DPI NSW (https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/animals-and-livestock/bees/beekeeper-registration) or Dept of Ag in Vic (https://agriculture.vic.gov.au/livestock-and-animals/honey-bees/beekeeper-registration-and-hive-disposal#h2-0). You cannot be contacted by the Department about local outbreaks etc if you are not registered with them.