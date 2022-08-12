The first trip of the Spirit of Progress is detailed here by an unknown correspondent in November 1937.
It was a triumphal journey indeed, for all along the line people stood to watch, at every town, hundreds lined the fences to see the sleek blue monster.
The broad windows encouraged even the most blasé to look outside and admit surprise at the universal interest of the people of the state. Men and women of all ages watched and waved, and even babies were held high to see the herald of a new age on its swift way through city and country. For the first 20 miles or so, the journey was made slowly, no doubt to allow watchers a longer view, but thereafter speed was increased.
Even then the rate of travel seemed only moderate, but as one station after another slipped behind, the passengers realised that the smoother travel and the absence of noise were responsible for the deception, for the huge Sir Thomas Mitchell locomotive was speeding like the very wind.
Air conditioning, which has been installed throughout the train in first and second classes, so muffled the customary roar of the express that it was possible to converse quite freely, while the absence of sway allowed reading with a minimum of inconvenience.
Secreted in tunnels below the rubber-protected luggage racks were individual reading lights for every passenger.
Different colours in leathers and carpets and different woods have been used in the various compartments, the variety being novel and interesting.
Timbers used are Queensland ribbon walnut, Queensland flowery walnut, Queensland royal walnut, Western Australian jarrah; and in the dining car, Queensland brown beech. Second-class comfort falls very little short of the first class, the chief differences being that six seats, each with an arm rest, are allowed for in first-class compartments, as against eight in the second-class.
There were a few vacant seats, but not many and the dining car was in special demand, more than three full sittings being required to satisfy all diners.
