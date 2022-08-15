The Border Mail
First Corryong Spirit event shines light into darkness of suicide grief

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
August 15 2022 - 7:00am
OWN YOUR STORY: Warren Davies, 'The Unbreakable Farmer', shared his mental health journey with those gathered at the inaugural Corryong Spirit - A Survivors of Suicide & Friends event. Picture: HELEN NEWMAN, NOMAD FILMS

It has been described as a "clarion" call for Upper Murray communities to talk, to listen and to share the "gift" of their stories to dispel the stigma of mental ill-health.

