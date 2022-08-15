It has been described as a "clarion" call for Upper Murray communities to talk, to listen and to share the "gift" of their stories to dispel the stigma of mental ill-health.
Set amidst the warmth of crackling fires, the soft glow of flickering candles and the shared solace of suicide grief, more than 400 people gathered for a deeply moving event at Corryong's Attree Park on Friday, August 12.
Advertisement
The inaugural Corryong Spirit - A Survivors of Suicide & Friends event saw young and old come together to remember and reflect on the devastating loss suffered by the community since 2019.
Co-ordinated by the families of the three young men lost to suicide recently and supported by Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice founders Annette and Stuart Baker and Towong council, the event was a chance for people to share their grief in a safe space, MC John Walker said.
"Tonight we stand for you, we shine a light into the darkness, we come together as one - out of the shadows and into the light," Mr Walker told those gathered.
Speakers Layne Stretton (Roses in the Ocean faciliator) and Warren Davies (The Unbreakable Farmer) emphasised the power of staying connected - to each other and to community - and keeping the lines of communicaiton open.
Mr Stretton described the pain of losing his brother Nathan 24 years ago and why he wears yellow every day to keep alive his memory.
"Suicide grief changes you at your very soul level," Mr Stretton said.
"Nothing is stable.
"All the foundations you have built to explain what life is ... just disappear."
He said support for those bereaved by a suicide "must be unconditional and it needs to go on for a very long period of time".
In beginning his address, Mr Davies said "The Upper Murray holds a special place in my heart" before sharing the journey of his battle with mental health, which began from the age of 7.
He urged people to seek help if they were struggling.
"Who are the five people you love and trust that when the proverbial hits the fan, you can talk to?" was his take-home message.
Mr Davies finished by sharing a Brene Brown quote he keeps on the wall of his office and in his phone to give him inspiration.
"Owning our story can be hard but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it.
"Embracing our vulnerabilities is risky but not nearly as dangerous as giving up on love and belonging and joy ...
"Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.