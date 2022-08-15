History was made on Saturday when Andrew, Hamish and Ewan Mackinlay played their first game of senior football together.
The trio were all named in the Holbrook side to face Billabong Crows at Urana and helped the Brookers to a comfortable Hume league win by 76 points.
Advertisement
Brothers Ewan and Hamish were team-mates a handful of times last season, before cousin Andrew returned to the club for 2022 as assistant coach.
Saturday was the first time three members of the Mackinlay family had played together in the senior side since 1997, when it was George, Robbie and Bruce wearing the Brookers colours.
"For me personally, it was great," Andrew said.
"I don't have any brothers, I've got two sisters, so those boys are the closest thing I have to brothers and I was thrilled to finally get to play with them.
"It didn't line up earlier in the year because I was injured when Ewan played his couple of games and Hamish started the year in the twos after having a longer finals series with his cricket.
"Ewan was then playing for Essendon and the Bushies so it just hasn't lined up but finally it came together on Saturday and I was pretty happy about it.
"It's good for the family.
"We all went to see my granny, Dad (Robbie) and George's mum, on Thursday and she was pretty happy when we told her the news.
"She's in a home in Holbrook so she doesn't get out and watch any more but she was thrilled, so it was a pretty good day for the whole family."
Holbrook eased home by 14.20 (104) to 4.4 (28) for their 15th win in 17 outings this year.
"We didn't talk about it much but I mentioned to Ewan 'this is the first time we've played together' and he sat back and said 'oh yeah, it is too,'" Andrew said.
"We had bigger things on our mind, to be honest, but we mentioned it and it was good to tick that one off."
Hamish, who reached the CAW provincial grand final with Albury last summer, has been ever-present for Holbrook's seniors since coming into the side in round seven.
"He was a bit slow to start," Andrew admitted.
"He had a few issues with his knee, coming out of the cricket season, but to his credit he always keeps himself in really good nick.
Advertisement
"Any of the boys would say he's probably the fittest there.
"He was probably our best player against Osborne, which is a good sign, and he hasn't put a foot wrong since then.
"On a ground like Walbundrie, he's got a bit of pace and nip so hopefully he can add something extra."
Saturday was only Ewan's third game with Holbrook for the year, given his commitments with the Murray Bushrangers and three recent VFL outings with the Bombers.
"To be able to add Ewan into the side is pretty handy," Andrew said.
"It would be nice to have him a bit more because Essendon and the Bushies play a bit differently to us, although I'm not going to be too greedy.
Advertisement
"He definitely has improved this year.
"If you're a standout player in the Hume league, you tend to have to do a lot of things yourself but I've noticed guys like him and John Mitchell are so good at bringing others into the game and using their skills when they have to.
"His footy smarts are better, his skills are improving and he's a better all-round footballer for playing at that higher level."
Andrew won an Ovens and Murray premiership during three years with the Panthers but has discovered a new lease of life back at Holbrook.
"I loved my time at Lavi and I wouldn't change that for the world," he said.
Advertisement
"I made a lot of good mates there and the development for my footy was outstanding but going back to my home club and days like Saturday, being able to play with Hamish and Ewan, that's what I missed, being able to see all my family and the friends I grew up with and what it means to the club to be going well again after a few lean years.
"Seeing us back at the top is great and I've really enjoyed it.
"I think Dad and the rest of the family have enjoyed it as well so that's why it means so much to me."
Holbrook entertain Brock-Burrum on Saturday before meeting Osborne in the qualifier at Walbundrie on September 3.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.