The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray United's top-age players prepare to leave the club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 18 2022 - 9:26pm, first published August 17 2022 - 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING ON: Rhys Carty, Ruben Shuker, Tristan Chambeyron, Hayman McCabe, Fiston Katabishwa, David Hassan, Campbell Hilton and Jumanne Sumaili. Picture: MARK JESSER

It's the end of an era for nine young footballers as they prepare to bid farewell to Murray United.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.