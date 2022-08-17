It's the end of an era for nine young footballers as they prepare to bid farewell to Murray United.
Rhys Carty, Ruben Shuker, Tristan Chambeyron, Hayman McCabe, Thomas Moeliker, Fiston Katabishwa, David Hassan, Campbell Hilton and Jumanne Sumaili have represented the club more than 700 times between them but now only two games remain before they move onto pastures new.
They will run out at La Trobe University one last time against Eltham Redbacks in NPL3 North/West.
The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, has now been pushed back to Saturday August 27 after the Melbourne club was unable to raise a team this weekend.
Adam Carty was the club's technical director for much of their time at the club and has seen some of the players come all the way through from the skill acquisition program (SAP).
"The plan, at the start of this process, was that we'd have players ready to go on to bigger and better things or return to AWFA as senior footballers and that's what we're seeing," Carty said.
"The idea was that if you stayed in the program, you'd get opportunities to trial for other things or, if uni took you away, you'd have the skill set to go and join any club.
"It's a process of growing them as players and giving them greater opportunities.
"If they want to go forward with their career, they've got the opportunity to do that; if they want to return to AWFA, they could easily fit in anywhere and hopefully they feed back to the clubs where they started off as miniroos."
Shuker and Hassan will do pre-season training with Western United, having impressed during a recent week-long stay at the A-League club.
"In the first couple of years, some of these boys struggled in the NPL environment but now Ruben's the leading scorer for the competition," Carty said.
"He scores at will and scored another hat-trick on the weekend.
"They've been exposed to different styles of football, different coaches and high-quality opposition, which has been key.
"It's difficult to say where they would be without Murray United because we haven't got a measuring stick but it's been a success in the respect that their functional skills are very high and their football knowledge is very high for 18-year-olds.
"They're all very competitive, they don't like losing and training has the same intensity as their games.
"The character of the kids, of wanting to make massive improvements in how they play, is significant."
Murray's under-14s host Whittlesea Ranges at 10am on Sunday before the under-16s play Manningham Blues at 11.30am.
