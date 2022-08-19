The Barton medal is a two-horse race between Chiltern big man Scott Meyer and Dederang-Mt Beauty's midfield maestro Elliott Powell according to rival coaches.
Seven out of 10 coaches selected Meyer in their top-two picks while Elliott featured on six occasions.
And it's hard to argue with the coaches' assessment.
Meyer has enjoyed a dominant season in the ruck and has been instrumental in the Swans claiming their second minor premiership since joining the competition in 2003.
Powell returned to his junior club two years ago after playing in three flags at Albury sportsground.
He has proven to be a ball magnet in the lower standard of the Tallangatta and district league and is regarded as the premier midfielder in the competition.
Meyer said he had thoroughly enjoyed his time so far at Chiltern after playing at a much higher standard for most of his career including a stint in the VFL with Williamstown.
"I've just been happy to play every match this season bar one," Meyer said.
"Most people haven't been able to play much football over the previous two years because of Covid.
"In 2018-19 I had a broken leg and hamstring issues and only played a handful of matches.
"So I've just enjoyed being able to play every week and glad my body has been able to stand up to the rigours of the season."
Meyer, 36, is a proven vote catcher.
The talented big man won the league medal for junior club Beaconsfield in the The AFL Outer East Premier Division in 2013-14 and again in 2016.
He also won the clubs best and fairest on four occasions and represented the league.
"I guess it's good recognition to be able to win a league medal but it's not what I play footy for," he said.
"There's another medal up for grabs in a month's time that I would much prefer to get my hands on with all my team-mates."
Meyer pinpointed Powell as the player most likely to take home the Barton medal from the count at the Commercial Club on Monday night.
"I think 'Alfie' (Powell) will win the medal," Meyer said.
"From memory he had a slow start to the season compared to his usual lofty standards but he seems to be in the best every single week and usually named first best.
"Obviously he is a quality player that uses the ball well and is my tip for the medal."
Other players expected to poll well include Beechworth midfielders Ed Cartledge and Campbell Fendyk.
Yackandandah skipper Ben McIntosh and Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Josh Hicks are also hard-working midfielders that should attract votes.
LUKE BROOKES
(Chiltern)
Roughie: Kyle Cooper (Chiltern)
JACK NEIL
(Kiewa-SC)
Roughie: Michael Cooper (Ruth.)
STEVE OWEN
(Rutherglen)
Roughie: Josh Kable (DMB)
BRAYDEN CAREY
(Beechworth)
Roughie: Adam Elias (Barnawartha)
LUKE HODGKIN
(Mitta United)
Roughie: Sam Creamer (DMB)
DAN CLEARY
(Thurgoona)
Roughie: Johann Jarratt (Yack)
ZACK PLEMING
(Wodonga Saints)
Roughie: Ben McIntosh (Yack)
TIM KENNEDY
(Tallangatta)
Roughie: Ethan Riddington (Tallangatta)
DARREN HOLMES
(Yackandandah)
Roughie: James O'Connell (Yack)
KADE BUTTERS
(Barnawartha)
Roughie: Ben McIntosh (Yack)
