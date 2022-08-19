The Border Mail
Scotty Meyer and Elliott Power expected to dominate Barton medal count on Monday night

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:30am
BARTON MEDALLIST?: Coaches predict big Swan Scott Meyer to take a power of beating in the Barton medal count on Monday night at the Commercial Club.

The Barton medal is a two-horse race between Chiltern big man Scott Meyer and Dederang-Mt Beauty's midfield maestro Elliott Powell according to rival coaches.

