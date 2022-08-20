The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Servicemen welcome plan to expand no-alcohol zone across their memorial in Albury

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 20 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleased: Murray River Nashos president Graham Garvie and treasurer Reg Considine in the soon-to-be alcohol-free gardens at the end of Dean Street. Picture: MARK JESSER

ALBURY'S no-alcohol area is set to cover the railway station precinct and a military monument, which has been desecrated by drunks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.