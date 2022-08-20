ALBURY'S no-alcohol area is set to cover the railway station precinct and a military monument, which has been desecrated by drunks.
The additions, of the garden honouring National Servicemen, known as Nashos, at the eastern end of Dean Street and station environs, have been recommended by Albury Council staff and will be put to councillors for approval on Monday night.
Murray Border Nashos treasurer Reg Considine said his group had its site regularly sullied by those opting to booze in the area.
"Unfortunately, some people we feel are dishonouring the place by hanging around there and drinking grog and leaving their bottles, cans and any other rubbish they have lying around," Mr Considine said.
"Besides the extra work that people have got to do to keep the place looking right, we feel it's a dishonour to what it is.
"It is almost like going to St Mary's Cathedral and cracking up a can."
Mr Considine said Murray Border Nashos had raised concerns with the council and did have the support of past councillor and Albury RSL sub-branch president Graham Docksey.
He noted First Choice and Dan Murphy's liquor stores were nearby, saying the message was "buy it but take it somewhere else".
It is also recommended the alcohol-free zone cover across to the east of Young Street, which means the area opposite the Astor Hotel will be included.
The zone bans people consuming alcohol along footpaths and in car park and on streets unless it is deemed an outdoor dining area.
Alcohol prohibited areas cover public spaces such as parks and gardens.
On that front, councillors are being directed to broaden that area as it applies to Murray River parks on Australia Day.
An existing 9am to 9pm ban on January 26 at Noreuil Park is now also recommended for Hovell Tree and Oddies Creek parks.
A prohibition on alcohol consumption in QEII Square would also be extended but a bar on beer, wine and spirits in the botanic gardens would be lifted.
The fencing of the gardens and its closure at night has seen alcohol problems not arise to the degree a ban needs to continue, council staff and police have determined.
Following the council's decision on Monday night, there will be a 30-day period during which the proposals will be put on public display and subject to community feedback.
The zones and prohibited areas would remain in place until 2026 if approved.
They also include a Lavington grog-free area with its existing scope unchanged.
