Brett Chapman is the new senior coach of Wahgunyah.
Chapman's signing was announced on Sunday night at the club's end-of-season presentation.
"We were always looking for an experienced person to take our young Lions onto the next step and are thrilled that Chappy has decided to be that person," a Lions statement said.
"'Make smart choices' is one of Chappy's mottos and we couldn't support that more."
Wahgunyah finished winless at the bottom of the Tallangatta & District League this season, battling through the year after a chronic player shortage had threatened to send them into recess.
Players, supporters and officials pulled together to keep the show on the road in the most trying of circumstances and the Lions will hope to bounce back stronger in 2023.
