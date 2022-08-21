The Border Mail
Brett Chapman to coach Wahgunyah in 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:08am, first published 10:30am
Brett Chapman

Brett Chapman is the new senior coach of Wahgunyah.

