The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A glimpse of the early years of settlement in Wodonga

By Uta Wiltshire
August 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURVEYED: An 1854 map of the early Belvoir settlement. The Aboriginal name of Wodonga was restored by the Governor in Council in 1869. Picture: SUPPLIED

A letter from the Department of Lands & Survey, October 1937:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.