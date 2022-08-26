A letter from the Department of Lands & Survey, October 1937:
Records in this Department indicate that when Paul Huon applied on March 14, 1848 for a lease of his "Woodonga" run, it had been in his licensed occupation for 10 years.
This run, which was situated on the south side of the Murray River and extended westward from the Little River (now Kiewa River), and Middle Creek, contained an approximate area of 41,000 acres, with an estimated grazing capability of 1400 cattle or 8000 sheep.
In August 1849, this run was transferred to Paul Huon's son, William, who applied in June 1851 for the right to purchase under pre-emptive privilege, 160 acres which included his improvements.
Prior to this application, H.W.H. Smythe, Crown Lands Commissioner, had recommended the establishment of a township reserve at Wodonga Creek, and it appeared that Huon's head-station was included in this proposed reserve.
However, when the township was surveyed in 1852 by Thomas Wedge - Assistant Surveyor - Huon's improvements, excepting part of the stockyard, were excluded, and he was allowed to purchase 171.5 acres.
The new township was called "Belvoir" and was proclaimed by that name in 1852 and 1861, but following representations by the Postmaster General on June 23, 1869, the Governor in Council, on July 12, 1869, approved of this Aboriginal name "Wodonga" being restored.
William Huon, who had not been in a position to pay for a whole section (640 acres) at the time of his application in 1851, was, in 1854, refused permission to make a further purchase under pre-emptive privilege.
However, following his explanation that the township reserve had absorbed part of his stockyard, thereby causing him considerable expense erecting additional improvements on land outside the reserve, the decision was revised, and he was allowed to purchase a further 468.5 acres at 22/6 per acre.
Township allotments of 1/2 acre each were laid out along the Sydney road adjoining Huon's homestead area, and 14 agricultural allotments, ranging from 6.5 to 28 acres, were surveyed at the western end of the township reserve.
In recommending the establishment of the township Reserve, H.W.H. Smythe had pointed out that the south side of Wodonga Creek was preferable, as it was beyond the influence of floods, whilst the north side was a low flat through which the road led to Albury and was one sheet of water during winter.
