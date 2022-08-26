Friendship will be put to one side when rep team-mates clash in the first round of finals this weekend.
Keely Halloway and Rylee Steele are chasing a semi-final spot with Albury Hotspurs but they'll have to stop Myrtleford's Summer Caponecchia first.
The trio train together in Football NSW's talent support program (TSP) every week but it's all about club success on Sunday.
"I'm a bit nervous but mostly excited," Spurs defender Halloway said.
"We've worked all season for this so let's hope it plays out in our favour."
"I'm really looking forward to it," Steele added.
"It's going to be a great experience.
"It's going to push us and hopefully we get to the grand final to really test ourselves."
Hotspurs may be favourites but 23-goal Caponecchia will bring her A game.
"I think I've proved myself as a senior player," she said.
"The Myrtleford girls have given it their best shot and, win or lose, I'm going to try my hardest against these two."
Albury Hotspurs v Myrtleford (Aloysius Park)
Melrose v Wangaratta (Glen Park)
St Pats v Wodonga Diamonds (Jelbart Park West)
