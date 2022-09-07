Summer Caponecchia has been crowned Star Player after a breakout season in Division 1 of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
The 16-year-old Myrtleford maestro received 37 votes to take out the top honour at the league's senior presentation night at the Commercial Club.
Caponecchia finished well clear of Paula Mitchell (Albury United) and Elisha Wild (Albury Hotspurs) who were joint runners-up with 20 votes.
Myrtleford won plenty of admirers after stepping up into the senior women's competition this season and Caponecchia made the stage her own with a plethora of dominant performances.
Despite the Savoy finishing bottom of the ladder with four wins to their name, Caponecchia's quality shone through as she stamped her authority on games.
The teenager scored 23 league goals including four hat-tricks and loved the challenge of taking on the region's best players.
"I really think that I've proved myself as a senior player," Caponecchia said.
"It's not just been about scoring goals but getting around players.
"A lot of our players are still young but they've stepped up and next year we'll have a better crack."
Paula Mitchell received the leading goalscorer award after netting 49 times for champions Albury United, while her team-mate Ashley Watt shared the Star Goalkeeper award with Melrose stopper Ashlea Thurnam after they picked up 31 votes apiece.
Cobram Roar's Marlie Noonan was named Star Player in Division 2, with Andrea Baldwin of Melrose the Star Goalkeeper.
Topping the Division 2 scoring charts was Laydah Samani with 33 goals.
