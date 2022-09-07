The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Summer Caponecchia is AWFA Division 1 women's Star Player for 2022

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:15am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Player Summer Caponecchia. Picture by Ash Smith

Summer Caponecchia has been crowned Star Player after a breakout season in Division 1 of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.